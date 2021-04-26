Karthi and PS Mithran's upcoming film titled 'Sardar', poster released

Apart from Karthi, actors Rajisha Vijayan and Raashi Khanna will be seen in lead roles in ‘Sardar’.

Flix Kollywood

Kollywood actor Karthi has teamed up with director PS Mithran for an upcoming Tamil movie. The title and first-look motion poster of the movie were unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Touted to be an action-entertainer, the film has been titled Sardar. Karthi, who likely plays the titular character, is seen in the avatar of an old man, donning a teal shirt, in the motion poster of the film.

Sardar is currently in the production phase. Actor Raashi Khanna, who made her Kollywood debut with the 2018 movie Imaikkaa Nodigal and Kar nan fame Rajisha Vijayan will also be seen in prominent roles in the movie.

Sharing the intriguing motion-poster on Sunday, April 25, with fans on Twitter, Karthi wrote, "Excited to be joining hands with @Psmithran on this biggie. Revealing the first look for you all. Lots of love! (sic)."

Director PS Mithran too shared the motion-poster on Twitter. Here is the Curtain raiser for my next Adventure with @Karthi_Offl sir,” the tweet read.

Musician GV Prakash has been roped in as the music composer for the film, while George C Williams is on board as the cinematographer. Sardar has editing by Ruben and stunt choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan. Prince Pictures will be bankrolling the venture.

Raashi Khanna is currently working on Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil movies. Apart from Sardar, she will be seen in the upcoming Tamil movies Aranmani 3, Tughlaq Durbar and Methavi. She awaits the release of the upcoming Malayalam movie Bhramam. She has also worked on upcoming Telugu movies such as Pakka Commercial and Thank You.

Actor Rajisha, on the other hand, was last seen in recently released Malayalam sports-drama Kho Kho, which was withdrawn from theatres in view of the second wave of the pandemic. She is currently shooting for upcoming movies such as Malayankunju and Ellam Sher iyakum.

Meanwhile Karthi was last seen in Sulthan, which hit the big screens earlier this month. He shared the screen with actor Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from Sardar, the actor awaits the release of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.