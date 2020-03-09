Karnataka's first child budget: What it entails

A Child Budget is a term used for the budget designed for public expenditure on children.

news Budget

A first of its kind 'Child Budget' was presented during the budget presentation by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on March 5.

A Child Budget is a term used for the budget designed for public expenditure on children. Yediyurappa revealed that policies and programmes for the development of children below 18 years of age for the fiscal year 2020-21 will be included in the Child Budget. "279 programmes involving Rs 36,340 crore are proposed in the budget for the year 2020-21, comprising of 15.28% of the total volume of the budget. This budget highlights the commitment of our Government towards all round development of children in the state," Yediyurappa said while presenting the budget.

The budget includes child-centric programmes across a variety of departments including in Health and Family Welfare, Education, Social Welfare and Women and Child Development.

The child budget outlines a scheme to meet medical expenses of malnourished children - Balasanjivini. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 is given to severely malnourished children belonging to below poverty line (BPL) for medical expenses and dietary needs. In 2019, Rs 56 lakh was spent on implementation of the scheme. For the fiscal year 2020-21, Rs 200 lakh was sanctioned.

The budget also details allocation of funds for the construction, upgradation and maintenance of anganwadis. In all, Rs 9,500 lakh were sanctioned for the works related to anganwadis.

Rs 2,134 lakh were granted towards fast track special courts for disposal of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In addition, a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month was announced for those who are discharged from balamandiras or orphanages at the age of 21.

The allocations come 13 years after Yediyurappa had earlier presented the first gender budget in the state in the fiscal year 2007-08.