Karnataka will never betray TN, Kumaraswamy tells Stalin time to end Cauvery dispute

HD Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets, urged the Tamil Nadu government to not oppose the project and assured that it would not harm the state.

news Cauvery Dispute

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in a series of tweets on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that it was time to end the “Cauvery dispute” and for the two states to unite. Alleging that the Union government was being partial to the south Indian states and their cultures, he said that south Indians should not fight amongst themselves. He also lashed out at the BJP-led Karnataka government saying that it was neglecting the state's interests as Stalin initiated steps to block the project which is detrimental to interests of Karnataka.

Appealing to the Tamil Nadu government to allow the project, he said that it would not harm the interests of Tamil Nadu. "The Mekedatu project is not for irrigation, but taking care of only drinking water requirements. Stalin should realise this and co-operate with Karnataka with respect to the construction of the reservoir," Kumaraswamy said. He further alleged that the Union government was acting in an “aggressive manner with respect to the southern states, their languages and the culture” and said, “Let us put an end to the fight between the two states over Cauvery. Being southern Indians, we must realise that there is no need for us to fight among ourselves. The Cauvery issue has to be resolved through the spirit of brotherhood.”

"The measure of the Tamil Nadu government with respect to Mekedatu reservoir as well as Cauvery river is detrimental to the interests of Karnataka," the JD (S) leader said. He tweeted saying that the BJP should be looking into the matter of resolving internal disputes. He further said that such an important project’s future is uncertain in spite of Union and state governments being led by the BJP. "Such an important project is gripped by uncertainty though the BJP is in power both at the State and the Centre. This has proved wrong the BJPs promise of creating heaven by using the advantage of being in power at both the State and the Centre," Kumaraswamy said.

The measure of Tamil Nadu government with respect to Mekedatu reservoir as well as Cauvery river is detrimental to the interests of Karnataka. Unfortunately the BJP government in the state, which is supposed to look into such issues, has been debilitated by internal squabbling. June 18, 2021

Kumaraswamy while addressing Stalin’s concern over Tamil Nadu’s share of water getting affected by the Mekedatu project tweeted, “Karnataka has not betrayed TN even during drought. Therefore, let brother Stalin not have any doubts or concerns over TN’s share of water.”

Karnataka wants to build a reservoir across river Cauvery near Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk. The project was first proposed in 2003 alongside the Shivanasamudra hydropower project at Shimsa to use water for the hydropower station and to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, on Friday, hit out at his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa for saying that the state will begin work on Mekedatu Reservoir Project as soon as they receive all clearances. Stalin said that the former has made a ‘unilateral’ statement when the matter was under judicial review. Yediyurappa’s statement came after the National Green Tribunal closed its suo moto proceedings against the project.

Stalin in his official statement said that the project will be detrimental to the farmers in the state (TN) since it would result in a reduction of the quantity of water from river Cauvery to Tamil Nadu. "Karnataka should immediately drop its decision to construct a dam at Mekedatu, which is against the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers and its people, as well as that of the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the Cauvery issue," Stalin said recalling the passing of unanimous resolution against the project in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Stalin further said that he had raised the issue during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged that the Union government should not grant approval. He also said that such ‘unilateral’ statements could ruin ties between the two states.