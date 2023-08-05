Karnataka water contamination death toll rises to six, 36 more hospitalised

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a probe into the incident and directed the district authorities to initiate stern action against the officers found guilty.

The death toll from water contamination in Karnataka's Chitradurga district rose to six on Saturday, while 36 more people were hospitalised increasing the overall number of patients to 185, officials said. The incident was reported on July 31 in the district's Kavadigarahatti area. Many of those who have been hospitalised are in critical condition, according to local authorities.

Of the victims, a 22-year-old woman Usha lost her child after she consumed the contaminated water. The authorities said that Usha came to her parents' home in Kavadigarahatti for her delivery, during which she drank the water.

She immediately started vomiting and showed signs of diarrhoea after which she was admitted to the district hospital. Despite efforts, the doctors could not save her child.

Rudrappa, 50, who was admitted to Basaveshwara hospital in Chitradurga, succumbed after severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea on Friday.

Manjula (23) and Raghu (27), both residents of Kavadigarahatti, also died.

Also on Friday, there were 36 fresh hospitalisations with the same symptoms.

Union Minister for State, A. Narayanaswamy, who represents the Chitradurga MP seat, visited the hospital and assured action. Locals had staged a protest in Chitradurga alleging negligence by the administration and local Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra Pappi.

Following the protest by religious pontiff Shri Shivasharana Haralaiah and Dalit leaders, Pappi paid a visit to Basaveshwara hospital.

As many as 115 are admitted to Basaveshwara hospital and 34 are being treated at the district hospital.

The FSL report of the water sample has confirmed that there was no poisonous chemical.

It was earlier alleged that miscreants might have poisoned the water after a POCSO Act case was filed against a local resident.

The authorities have sent a report recommending suspension of AEE R. Manjunath Giraddi and JE S.R. Kiran Kumar, attached to Chitradurga Municipality.

Prakash, who worked as a volve operator in Kavadigarahatti was also suspended by the district commissioner.