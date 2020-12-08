In this Karnataka village, a Muslim man donated his land for a Hanuman temple

The man's act in Bengaluru Rural district has been widely lauded after the photo of a poster erected in front of the temple hailing his decision went viral on social media.

news Human Interest

The gesture of a Muslim man from Bengaluru to donate 1.5 guntas of land worth between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore for revamping a Hanuman temple has won hearts at a village in Hosakote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. A poster lauding his decision to donate the land, erected in front of the temple, has even gone viral. HMG Basha, who runs a transport business for cargo in lorries, decided to donate a part of his family-owned land in Valagerepura in Hosakote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, which is around 35 km away from Bengaluru.

"There was a small Hanuman temple there, so I told a few people that I can give them the land if they want to build a bigger temple. Recently, they came to me to discuss taking 1 gunta land, but I thought it would be too small. I offered them 1.5 guntas land so they can build a bigger temple," says the 65-year-old. He added that he had observed how people were struggling for space to go around the temple during worship, which prompted him to do so too.

Even though it was a straightforward decision for Basha, it was met with shock, surprise, and elation in Valagerepura. "They had doubts about what I was doing but I told them that I would love to see a Hanuman temple built on this land," he said.

"I think that it is not the people who see a distinction between Hindus and Muslims; they consider us all to be one. However, political leaders, for their own benefit, highlight the religion of people while speaking," he added. "With the situation in the country, the current generation is now thinking more along communal lines. We hear about things like â€˜love jihadâ€™, â€˜gau hatyaâ€™â€¦ Will the country progress like this? We should be united and have love for our country," Basha said.

He also said that all his family members agreed to donate the land. The temple trust â€“ Sri Veeranjaneyaswami Devalaya Seva Trust â€“ will now revamp the temple at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

The land is located close to the highway with Old Madras Road passing right next to it. A poster has been erected hailing Basha's donation, a photograph of which has been shared widely on social media. Basha's actions have also made it to the new through several media outlets.