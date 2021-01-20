Karnataka vaccinates over 15k beneficiaries, achieves 47% of the target on Tuesday

However, the coverage remained low in districts like Bengaluru, Kalburgi and Dharwad.

news Coronavirus

Of the 32,205 targeted vaccine beneficiaries against COVID-19 across Karnataka, only 15,223 took the shot on Tuesday said the state Health Department. The department in their statement said that with 15,223 people getting vaccinated, 47% of the target was achieved during the course of the day. While the government had planned for 356 sessions to be carried out for the day across the state, only 346 were held.

Tumkuru district had the highest coverage of 84% in the state. As many as 4,310 of the 5,117 beneficiaries listed took the injection. Chikkamagaluru followed with 70% coverage for the day as 552 of the 787 targeted were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the numbers remained low for districts like Bengaluru, Kalburgi and Dharwad. In Bengaluru, 4,288 of the 12,707 targeted took the vaccine, accounting for 34% of the target. In Kalburgi only 20 of the 100 targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated amounting to coverage of just 2%. Dharwad also had 20% coverage thus far. Only 174 of the 851 healthcare workers were vaccinated in the district.

Furthermore, the vaccination drive was not held in six districtsâ€”Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Mysuru, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir â€“ on Tuesday.

The state has vaccinated 53,341 frontline and health workers since the inoculation drive was launched on January 16, achieving 49% coverage of the targeted beneficiaries said the health department in its report on Monday. The COVID-19 vaccination coverage report issued showed that in the last three days, the state had organised 1,324 vaccination sessions, of which 1,307 were held.

Despite the setbacks, the state reported the highest number of healthcare workers being vaccinated across the country since the drive began. Reportedly, 80,686 healthcare workers in the state have been vaccinated. The data is in accordance with the interim report published by the government which includes the collective number of healthcare workers vaccinated as of 6 pm on Tuesday.