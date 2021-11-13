Karnataka vaccinates 50% eligible population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

According to a bulletin by the BBMP, Bengaluru has administered the second-highest number of vaccine doses among metropolitan cities, at over 1.54 crore doses.

news COVID-19 Vaccine

Karnataka has fully vaccinated 50% of its population with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The total eligible population, above 18 years of age, in Karnataka is 4.9 crore people, as per a report in the Times of India. Out of these, 2.4 crore received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, November 12, according to a bulletin released by the Karnataka Health Department.

However, there is a significant gap in the vaccine coverage between the first and second doses. The Health Department data stated that about 3.31 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine. This means that over 1.83 crore people are yet to receive the second dose.

According to a bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru has administered the second-highest number of vaccine doses among metropolitan cities, at over 1.54 crore doses. Delhi comes in first, having administered a total of 2.11 crore doses.

On Friday, Karnataka reported 227 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 29,91,369. The state also reported two deaths, and the death toll rose to 38,140. Out of the two deaths reported in the last 24 hours one each are from Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru. The day also saw 206 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29.45 lakh.

Out of 227 new cases reported, 147 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city saw 62 discharges and one death. In Karnataka, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 8,036. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.22%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.88%.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 147, Dakshina Kannada 14, Mysuru 10 followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district has the highest number of positive cases, with a total of 12,53,669, followed by Mysuru 1,79,366 and Tumakuru 1,20,929.