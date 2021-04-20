Karnataka: Theatres, gyms, malls, bars, restos to be shut for two weeks from April 21

A night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from April 21 to May 4.

Karnataka on Tuesday announced that cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, yoga centres and others would all be shut for the next two weeks. In addition, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed throughout the period the curfew is in effect. Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of lndia can be opened for sports persons and for training purpose only.

Restaurants and standalone liquor stores and bars will be open for takeaway, and dine-ins are not allowed. While citizens have been urged to not venture out unnecessarily, there is no restriction on private vehicles.

All social political sports/entertainment/ academic/cultural or religious gatherings and other gatherings and large congregations have all been listed under prohibited activities. Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions will also remain shut. All places of worship and religious places of worship will also be shut for the public.

A night curfew has been imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am from April 21 to 6 am on May 4. In addition, there is also a weekend curfew from 9 pm on Friday to 6 pm on Monday.

The new guidelines state that the people cannot move between 9 pm and 6 am except for essential activities. Patients and their attendants/persons who have emergency need for movement will be allowed to move, as per the guidelines.

Karnataka has reported 21794 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with the capital city of Bengaluru alone reporting 13,782 new cases.

The decision was announced after the representatives of the government held a meeting with members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). An all-party meeting was held on Monday where leaders of Opposition like HD Kumaraswamy had suggested a lockdown and Siddaramaiah advocating the imposition of curfew.

The Karnataka Chief Secretary Ravi Kumar told the media that these new guidelines, while hopes to not disrupt lives and impact livelihoods of people, can be seen as a semi-lockdown to bring down cases. He said that there will be a review meeting held on May 3 and a decision on extension of these guidelines will be taken.