Karnataka temple keeps alive tradition of starting festival with Quran recitation

The historic Chennakeshava temple in Belur continued the tradition despite opposition from Hindu right-wing organisations asking for the custom to be discontinued.

news Communal harmony

The historic Chennakeshava temple in Belur in Hassan district of Karnataka kept alive its tradition of kicking off the rathotsava or the chariot festival after reciting passages from the Quran despite opposition from Hindu right-wing organisations on Wednesday.

The administrator of the temple had written to the Muzrai department seeking clarification over the continuation of the ritual, amid the recent unrest in the state. The Commissioner of the Muzrai department, Rohini Sindhuri, gave the green signal for the continuation of the ritual.

The IAS officer said that according to Section 58 of the Hindu Religious Act, 2002, there should not be any interference in the rituals and traditions of the temple. After her direction, the temple committee decided to go ahead with the ritual of recital of verses from the Quran.

The move was appreciated by thousands of devotees who took part in the 'Rathotsav' of Channakeshava temple. Kazi Syed Sajeed Pasha recited verses from the Quran in front of the chariot of Lord Channakeshava in the presence of thousands of Hindu devotees. The ritual symbolises the communal harmony in the region.

"The recital of verses from the Quran has been a tradition for generations and it has come from my ancestors. Whatever may be the differences, Hindus and Muslims should live in a united manner and let God bless all," Pasha said.

The 'Rathotsav' ceremony at the Belur temple is performed for two days. The idol of Channakeshava is embellished with gold and diamond jewels gifted by the erstwhile kings of the Mysuru kingdom. Lakhs of devotees throng Belur during this temple fair.

Hindu organisations had objected to the age-old tradition of reciting the Quran before moving the chariot this year following a series of developments in the state. In the month of March, Muslim traders were barred from over 60 temple fairs, particularly in coastal Karnataka, following threats from Hindu right-wing organisations.

In Bengaluru, organisers of the annual Bengaluru Karaga procession said last week that they will continue the traditional visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpet resisting pressure from Hindu right-wing organisations who called for the custom to be scrapped. The Bengaluru Karaga is an annual festival celebrated in the heart of the city, primarily by the Thigala community.

The annual Bengaluru Karaga festival is returning after a break of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival, which will be conducted at the Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Thigalarpet from April 8 to April 18, will be celebrated in full glory this year.

During the festival, a man dressed in a sari and carrying an earthen pot and a floral pyramid on his head goes around Bengaluruâ€™s old Pete areas. The procession during the festival also involves a visit to a Dargah. It is said that the saint Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan sought the blessings of the Karaga procession over 200 years ago when he was suffering from a physical ailment and that it was the Karaga that cured him.

