Teen in Karnataka allegedly arranges fatherâ€™s murder as he sexually abused her

The 45-year-old man was hacked to death early on Monday, after a few people barged into his residence and attacked him, the Yelahanka Newtown police said.

news crime

The Bengaluru police have taken a PUC-I student into custody on Tuesday, November 23, in connection with the murder of her father, who she has alleged was sexually abusing her. The police said that the teenager has told them that she took the help of her three minor friends â€“ who are also in custody â€“ to kill her father, as he allegedly used to sexually abuse her. The police are further investigating the matter and verifying their statements.

The 45-year-old man was hacked to death in the early hours of Monday, November 22, after a few people barged into his residence and attacked him. The incident reportedly took place in front of his two daughters â€” the younger of whom is a school student. According to the Times of India, the elder daughter went to their neighbours after the incident and told them that her father had been attacked.

The deceased hailed from Bihar and worked as a security guard at a college campus in Bengaluru. According to reports, the deceased man allegedly had been married twice, and his first wife stayed in Bihar. The second wife was from Kalaburagi, and he had two daughters with her. The police said that the man allegedly used to sexually abuse his elder daughter, and that she had revealed this to her mother. The couple had also fought over the matter too, police said.

The teenager had shared this with her friends at college. On the day of the murder, the police have said that the deceased had again attempted to sexually abuse the girl in the early hours of Monday, while he was in an inebriated state. The teenager contacted a friend over the phone and sought help. Her friend, who came with four others, allegedly attacked the father and killed him, the police have said. The police are looking for another accused and further investigation is on.

With IANS inputs