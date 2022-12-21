Karnataka teacher who threw student from first floor of building arrested

According to the police, Muthappa, the teacher was caught on the outskirts of Gadag.

news Crime

The teacher who beat the ten-year-old boy and threw him off the first floor of a government school in Gadag, Karnataka was arrested by the police on Tuesday, December 20. The incident had taken place on Monday, December 19 when guest teacher Muthappa had beaten 10-year-old Bharath with a shovel and threw him off the first floor. The boyâ€™s mother, Gita, who was also a guest teacher at the school had intervened to stop Muthappa from beating her son but she was beaten by him as well. He was absconding after the incident. Bharath was taken to the Nargund taluk hospital and was shifted to KIMS in Hubbali where he succumbed to injuries. Gita was also admitted to KIMS where she is recovering from injuries at KIMS.

According to the Times of India, Muthappa went to the classroom where Bharath was and asked for him. As soon as Bharath was identified, he began hitting him with the shovel. Hearing the boyâ€™s screams, Gita came rushing in and intervened, asking Muthappa to not hit her son. Police told the Times of India that the shovel was kept on the first floor and was left there probably during some construction work.

Speaking to TNM, Gadag police said that Muthappa was caught on the outskirts of Gadag. He claimed that he reacted this way in anger after having experienced a fallout in a supposed romantic relationship. Education Minister BC Nagesh visited Bharathâ€™s mother at KIMS where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries.