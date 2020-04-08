Karnataka task force led by Devi Shetty suggests extension of lockdown in hotspots

The task force has recommended the closure of educational institutions till May 30 and the restrictions on metro, buses, trains and flights until April 30.

A task force headed by Dr Devi Shetty, a cardiac surgeon, has called for the lockdown to be continued in hotspots where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

The task force constituted to look into the lockdown in the state also recommended that restrictions on transportation including metro, buses, trains and flight continue until April 30, and that only the transportation of goods be allowed. The committee, however, recommended auto rickshaws to be allowed. An odd-even system for transportation in private vehicles was also recommended.

The other recommendations include the closure of educational institutions till May 30, Information Technology, Bio Technology and garment industries working at 50% strength, and encouragement of online classes.

The members of the taskforce include Dr.CN Majunath, Dr. Nagaraj, Dr. Ravi and Sudharshan, and the report prepared by them was submitted to the state government on Wednesday.

States like Kerala and Karnataka will send their expert committee reports to the Central government ahead of a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 to discuss the lockdown in effect in the country.

Following the meeting, the next course of action in Karnataka will be announced, one of the members of the expert committee told TNM.

Recommendations in full

· Goods and Transportation should be allowed, passenger carriers should be banned till further orders

· Educational institutes should be closed till May 30.

· Online classes should be encouraged.

· All industries, IT, BT and Garments should be made to work on 50% strength.

· Construction workers should be allowed to work on sites at 50% strength.

· Garment workers should be allowed to stitch Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which are in more demand.

· COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients should be segregated.

. Online health services should be encouraged.

· Rapid test kits will arrive on April 12. This will boost our facility and help us in quarantining the more suspected groups.

· Restrictions should be minimised in districts where there are nil or minimum cases.

· Lockdown should be continued in hotspot areas.

· Quarantine measures should be strictly implemented.

· No buses, train flights till april 30.

· No metro Train till April 30. Autorickshaws should be allowed.

· Odd-even system transport system should implemented