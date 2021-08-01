Karnataka to take decision on weekend curbs to tackle COVID-19 after 15 days

Chief Minister Bommai also said that the state is expecting one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Union government for August.

news COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Saturday that he will take a call on imposing nightlife curbs and weekend curfews after watching how the situation unfolds in 15 days in the state. "We will watch the developments and verify on imposing restrictions. Until then, there will be strict implementation of rules," he underlined. The present rule of allowing 50% of customers to bars and pubs will continue for a fortnight, he added. "We are anxious after seeing spurt in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra. This development is posing danger to the state. All entry points from these states will be strictly monitored. There is an increase in the positivity rate in few districts of the state and this must be checked," Bommai stated.

The CM said that he updated Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya about the coronavirus situation in the state, especially the districts bordering Kerala. A direction has already been issued to District Collectors to increase testing and vaccination, he said. Bommai said the Health Minister told him that a central direction would be issued with regard to rising cases in bordering districts of Kerala. There is concern about rising COVID-19 cases in the bordering districts. The government will step up testing of train passengers and those travelling via roadways, he added. The CM said he will review the COVID-19 situation in the bordering districts with the respective district administrations after he returns back to Bengaluru. He said he will also review the flood situation in the state.

In another development, the Chief Minister said the Union government has agreed to increase the monthly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state, from 63-64 lakh doses to one crore doses for the month of August, amid rising cases. "I asked for more (COVID-19) vaccination supplies to the state. He (Mandaviya) has promised to help in the maximum way. At present, 63-64 lakh doses are being supplied to Karnataka on a monthly basis. The state needs more doses and I asked for the supply of 1.5 crore doses monthly," he told reporters after meeting Health Minister Mandaviya.

The Karnataka CM said the Health Minister informed him that one crore doses would be supplied to Karnataka for August, and it will be increased later. "I hope about one crore doses will be supplied to the state so that three to four lakh vaccinations per day can be done in our state," the CM added. Bommai noted that Karnataka has been allocated about Rs 800 crore fund which will be released from the Union government's COVID-19 emergency fund of about Rs 23,000 crore.

"About 15% of it has been released so far. The Union Health Minister has promised to release more in the coming days to strengthen the state's health infrastructure," he said. On the second day of his visit to Delhi after becoming the CM, Bommai also called on Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. He also visited Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also paid his tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal. On Friday, the Karnataka CM had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.