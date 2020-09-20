Karnataka to study long term effects of COVID-19 in those recovered

The panel will evaluate those who had mild and severe symptoms, especially people with comorbidity.

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced that it will form a high-level technical committee of medical experts to study the long-term effects of COVID-19 among those who have recovered from the illness and tested negative for the virus.

In a tweet, State Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Karnataka will constitute a special technical committee of medical experts to study the long term effects of COVID-19 in patients who have recovered from the infection."

New strategies would be drawn up for clinical care to ensure that those who recovered from the viral infection do not develop any health complications in the future, the minister noted.

Karnataka has so far reported 5.11 lakh infections and 7,922 deaths till Saturday evening.

Incidentally with this, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Karnataka so far crossed the 4 lakh mark on Saturday, as the state reported 8,364 new cases of coronavirus and 114 related fatalities.

In Bengaluru Urban, recoveries were also more as 4,180 got discharged than 3,733 fresh cases registered, while 33 died of the infection during the day.

"Of the 1,91,438 positive cases across the city so far, 41,434 are active after 1,47,378 were discharged, while death toll rose to 2,625 till date," said the bulletin.

Of the 822 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 255 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by Dharwad 91, Ballari 70 and Hassan 62.

Among the districts which reported higher number of cases, Mysuru had 626, followed by Dakshina Kannada 432, Gadag 391 and Ballari 310.

Of the discharged patients in the districts, Mysuru reported 1,018, Hassan 599, Mandya 412, Uttara Kannada 407, Dakshina Kannada 404 and Kalaburagi 352.