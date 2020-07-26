Karnataka students anxious as colleges demand payment of fee before deadline

Although some colleges are offering options to pay fees in instalments, students said it is not enough and that the amount must be reduced.

Even as the discussion around whether schools can charge full fee rages on in education circles in Karnataka, students in universities and colleges alleged that they are under immense pressure to pay their fees even though it is not known whether they will have classes any time soon.

The new academic year for higher education institutions usually begins around July-August, which is around the time that school students get promoted. This year, despite the pandemic, which has thrown life out of gear, college administrations intend to keep to the normal schedule.

According to students, colleges have already given them deadlines to pay the fees.

Students at Manipal University have been protesting the high fees on social media using the tag #BedaFees (Don’t Want Fees). Poornima (name changed), a student at Manipal University, said, “The college recently addressed the students and said 'students who come to private institutions are from financially stable families' and implied that we are simply creating an issue. This is not true. A lot of us took loans to study here, and with great difficulty. The college fails to accept any of this.”

Poornima said that she and her peers have been told that they must pay Rs 2.5 lakh as fees by July 30. Students who sent an email to the institution, asking for concessions by giving proof of financial issues, have been given a two instalments option: first instalment by July 30, and the second instalment by September 30.

“It is difficult to make arrangements for the fee now. The pandemic has created a lot of unexpected issues, including the financial burden and mental stress on parents. We have been trying hard to find a way out. Some students are thinking of taking a year off,” Poornima added.

Students from other institutions are also facing similar problems.

Abhishek, a student of Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, a premier fine art college in Bengaluru, said that the college has asked students to pay up the full fees of Rs 2.59 lakh by August 17, and the study tour fees of Rs 24,170 at a later date. The college has also said that students can pay in instalments: Rs 2,29,000 now, and the second instalment of Rs 54,170, inclusive of the study tour fees, at a later date.

“Most of the students will be able to pay the fees, but there are a few students facing financial difficulties,” Abhishek said.

Besides, the college had decided that they would continue with online classes, while allowing 30% strength in classrooms from August 31. The classrooms will be conducted with all health safety guidelines, the college said in a notice.

“So we have the option to attend classes from August 17, or alternatively, we can choose online classes. I am going to opt for classroom attendance because I don’t know how film studies will be taught online. But if it comes to virtual classes, I don’t want to pay the full fee for online sessions. We have not received any confirmation in this regard yet,” Abhishek said.

Incidentally, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the governing body of universities in the Centre, has not made any substantial announcement regarding payment of fees.

In a letter to universities and colleges dated May 27, UGC ‘advises’ colleges and universities to ‘consider the matter sympathetically’ and ‘may also consider individual requests’.

“We have received grievances from the students and parents stating that universities and colleges are insisting upon immediate payment of annual/semester tuition fee, examination fee, etc. They have represented that due to the financial hardship being faced due to the lockdown, they are not in a position to make payment of the fee,” the letter stated.

“In view of the prevailing extraordinary difficult circumstances, universities and colleges may consider the matter regarding payment of annual/semester fee, tuition fee, examination fee, etc. sympathetically and if feasible, may consider offering alternative payment options to students till the situation returns to normal. If need be, the universities and colleges may also consider individual requests from students, received if any, concerning payment of fee, in a considerate manner, keeping in view the present COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

It has not specified if there will be a systemic change for the high college fees by reducing the fees or if it will provide any grants towards students.

The situation has left students in the lurch. On one side, they are clueless about how they will manage financial stress caused by the pandemic. On the other hand, they are staring at the risk of losing an academic year as the college puts pressure on students and their families to pay up the fees.