Karnataka student beaten allegedly for wearing skull cap, SI, college principal booked

A case was registered against an SI, five other police personnel and the college principal based on a complaint from a 19-year-old student, who alleged that the policemen beat him up and insulted him over his faith.

A case has been registered against seven people, including a Sub-Inspector of police and Principal of a government degree college at Terdal in the Bagalkote district for allegedly thrashing a student for wearing a skull cap on the premises of the institution. The police registered a case on May 24 against the Sub-Inspector and five other police personnel following a direction from a judicial magistrate based on a private complaint from a 19-year-old student of Terdal First Grade Government Degree College, Naveed Hasanasab Tharathari.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on February 18 this year. In his petition, Tharathari stated that he had gone to the college wearing a skull cap but the principal of the college denied him entry "though there is no government order restricting the use of a skull cap inside the college." The student of the Teradal First Grade Government Degree College alleged that the policemen beat him up and insulted him over his faith. Meanwhile, the police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, with the hijab issue resurfacing in Mangaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday asserted that everyone should abide by the High Court and the government's orders. Stating that the issue has been closed after the syndicate meeting at Mangalore University, he asked students to focus on education instead of getting into such issues."There is no need to create hijab controversy (again), the court has given its order, all have to abide by the court and the government's order," Bommai said.

The hijab issue had once again come to the fore on Thursday as a group of students from the University College in Mangaluru staged a protest at the campus alleging that a few Muslim girl students are attending classes wearing the headscarf. The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms.

