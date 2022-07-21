Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2022: 40% students pass, here’s how to check

The link to check the result will be activated post 12 pm.

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results for 2022 have been declared, with around 40% of the students who appeared for the exam or 37,479 students having passed. The results were announced on Wednesday, July 20 by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

The result can be viewed on the website karresults.nic.in post 12 pm. The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students, Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh tweeted.