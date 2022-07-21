The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results for 2022 have been declared, with around 40% of the students who appeared for the exam or 37,479 students having passed. The results were announced on Wednesday, July 20 by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).
The result can be viewed on the website karresults.nic.in post 12 pm. The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students, Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh tweeted.
ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ಪೂರಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, 37,479 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) July 20, 2022
ನಾಳೆ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 12 ಗಂಟೆ ನಂತರ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ವೆಬ್ಸೈಟ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಬಹುದು.https://t.co/qP2v5VxzQI
ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ನೋಂದಾಯಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿರುವ ಪೋನ್ ನಂಬರ್ಗಳಿಗೆ SMS ಮೂಲಕವೂ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಕಳುಹಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ.
While 37% of boys passed, the pass percentage among girls is 44%. As far as government schools are concerned, 38% students passed, while it was 41% in aided and unaided schools.
Students will be able to download the consolidated school result sheet and provisional mark sheets on Thursday, after 1 pm through the school login on the KSEEB website https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Here’s how to check the results:
> Visit the official website www.karresults.nic.in
> Find the SSLC Supplementary Examination Result 2022 link and click on it
> On the next page, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on Submit
> Your result will be displayed on the next page
The SSLC supplementary exam was conducted from June 27 to July 4 in 423 examination centres across the state. A total of 94,649 candidates had enrolled themselves for this examination.
In 2020-21, the pass percentage in supplementary exam was 56% and in 2019-20, it was 52%, according to a report in the Times of India.