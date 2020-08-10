Karnataka SSLC results announced: Six students get 625 out of 625

A total of 8.45 lakh number of students had written the exams this year, held between June 25 to July 3.

The results of the Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations In Karnataka were announced on Monday at 3 pm. Students can check their results at Kseeb.Kar.Nic.In

A total of six students from Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru, Bengaluru , Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru got full marks in the exams securing 625 out of 625.

Announcing the results, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that among the total of 8.11 lakh students who wrote the exam, 71.80% have passed the SSLC examination. Compared to this tally, the pass percentage was at 73.70% in 2019.

62 schools in the state have incidentally recorded zero passes.

Unlike in 2019, the minister said that the government this year did not hold rankings for the districts based on the pass percentage, but graded them into A, B and C groups. 10 educational districts secured A grade, 20 districts got B grade, 4 districts got C grade, the minister said. This distinction has been made based on the average result of the students as opposed to the previous system of pass percentage.

These results were set to be announced in the first week of August. The decision came after the minister had visited some evaluation centres in the state capital of Bengaluru.

It may be recalled that a total of 8.45 lakh number of students had written the exams this year, held between June 25 to July 3 under the supervision of the health department due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All exam halls were sanitised and sanitizers were arranged in every centre.

The exams were originally scheduled to be held March 27 onwards, but it was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the union government.

It had come to light that 32 students who had registered to write the exams had incidentally tested positive for the novel coronavirus.