Karnataka SSLC results announced, 99.9% students pass the examination

Nearly 5,000 students had opted to appear for examination later which will be held in September, said an official.

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were announced on August 9 by newly sworn-in Education Minister BC Nagesh. The Minister said that the pass rate for the examination of the current academic year is 99.9%. Last year, the overall passing percentage was 71.80%. He further added that 100% of the 4 lakh girls who had appeared for the examination passed, meanwhile, 99.9% of the 4 lakh boys cleared the examination. “The students, even at a time of distress, studied hard and passed the examination with flying colours. The pass percentage is 99.9% for the current academic year,” the minister said. He further said that the results are now available on the website and individual students will receive SMS by evening. Nearly 5,000 children opted to appear for examination later, a Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) official noted.

A total of 8.76 lakh students had appeared for the examinations this year. The examination—held due to the absence of a proper yardstick since students were promoted in the previous year—were conducted on July 19 and 22 respectively with a new pattern wherein core subjects’ (Mathematics, Science, Social Science) examination was conducted in one day and languages on the other. The students had to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

As many as 449 students scored 621 out of the total 625 marks the Minister announced. While two students scored 622, 289 students scored 623 out of the total 625. Nagesh announced that 157 students scored 625 out of the total marks.

The Minister further announced that over 85% students had scored more than 60% in their examination, meanwhile only 9% students had to be given grace marks. The official told the media that the maximum grace marks they awarded was 28 marks in each subject without disclosing the number of students who were given grace marks.

According to the KSEEB data, 16.52% students (Freshers) got A+ grade (90-100 percent) in the examination, while 32.05% students received an A grade (80-89 percent). 36.86% of students got B grade (6—79 percent) and 14.55% of students got a C grade (35-59 percent), the data stated.

The newly sworn-in Minister said that a student was debarred from the exam “A private candidate had forged identity and because of that the candidate had to be debarred from the exam. The details of the same are yet to be ascertained,” BC Nagesh said.

While answering the questions pertaining to the re-opening of schools in the state, the Minister said that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended that schools can be re-opened and stated that they will be issuing Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) on August 10 for the same. “The experts have recommended that schools can be re-opened. The schools will be given SOPs on August 10,” the Minister said.