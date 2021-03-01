Karnataka SSLC exams from June 21 to July 5: Check timetable

Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that the plans to reopen schools for junior primary students have been put on hold due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

news Education

The Karnataka Education Department on Monday announced that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination will be held from June 21 to July 5, 2021. The announcement was made by Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in a press briefing held on Monday evening.

"The SSLC exams will begin on June 21 and go on till July 5. The core subjects will have a one-day gap for studying," Suresh Kumar said. With students having just five months to prepare for the SSLC examination, the state education department has said that easier question papers will be set this year.

The examination timetable is as following

June 21: First language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit)

June 24: Mathematics

June 28: Social Science

June 30: Third language (Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu)

July 2: Second language (English/Kannada)

June 5: Social Science

The SSLC examination was originally scheduled between June 14 to June 25, 2021, when it was announced in January. However, the state government revised the schedule after the Karnataka Secondary Education and Examination Board (KSEEB), the body conducting the examination, received objections from different stakeholders.

In 2020, too, the SSLC examination was held in June-July, which was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were made to undergo temperature checks and those who had high temperature were asked to write the examinations in a separate room.

Currently, classes have resumed in school for students in classes 6 and above in most parts of the state. The state government has currently put plans to reopen classes for primary school students on hold in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Suresh Kumar said that the Education Department is consulting the Health Department about restarting classes for primary school students.

Suresh Kumar also said that the state government will seek permission from the Union government to start a mid-day breakfast programme for government school children, particularly in rural areas. He said that it will be implemented after a discussion with the Union government.