Karnataka sees fifth case of COVID-19 as 26-year-old man tests positive

The patient has a travel history to Greece and has been isolated at a hospital.

news Coronavirus

A fifth case of coronavirus has been reported from the state of Karnataka, with a 26-year-old man who has travel history to Greece testing positive for the disease on Thursday. The man who is a resident of Mumbai came from Greece to Mumbai on March 6. Later, he travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru on March 8. On March 9, he went to his office. Though there are 154 employees in the office, he was in close contact with only 4 people in office. His brother, who he was living with in Bengaluru, is also under observation.

An auto he travelled in Bengaluru has also been traced. The auto driver and his three family members are also under observation.

"The patient is admitted and isolated at the hospital and is stable. All his primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic. Home quarantine has been advised and being followed-up,” the Karnataka government stated on Thursday. The government added that all primary contacts of the four people who previously tested positive are under surveillance and no symptomatic cases have been reported.

The government on Thursday added that in the state, 1,220 persons have been identified for observation out of whom 292 persons have completed 28 days of observation. 906 people are continuing home quarantine and a total of 18 people are admitted at selected isolation facilities.

TIll date, 1,01,942 passengers who have arrived in Karnataka. 69,998 passengers have been screened at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and 26,557 passengers have been screened at Mangalore International airport–passengers. 5,387 passengers have been screened at Mangalore and Karwar seaports.

This brings the total number of cases in India to 75, with Andhra reporting its first case of coronavirus on Thursday as well. The World Health Organisation on Wednesday evening categorised COVID-19 as a ‘pandemic,’ following which India tightened travel rules for those coming from coronavirus-affected countries to India. India suspended all visas except for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15. US President has also barred travellers from Europe, except for Britain, to travel into the USA. The number of cases across the world have crossed 1,18,000 and over 4,200 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus.