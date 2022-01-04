Karnataka sees COVID-19 surge: 1,041 cases in Bengaluru alone in one day

The state has registered a steady surge in fresh infections for the sixth consecutive day.

news Coronavirus

Witnessing a further surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday, January 3, reported 1,290 fresh infections and five deaths, taking the count to 30.10 lakh and the death toll to 38,351. Of the new cases, a majority of them â€” 1,041, were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 134 discharges and three deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now at 11,345. The state has registered a steady surge in fresh infections for the sixth consecutive day, since last Wednesday, when the daily caseload was 566.

There were 232 discharges on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,122, a Health Department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.60%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.38%. Of the deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Chitradurga, and Hassan.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 52 new cases, followed by Udupi with 43, and Dharwad with 19. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,66,392 positive cases, followed by Mysuru at 1,80,338 and Tumakuru at 1,21,367. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,40,408, followed by Mysuru with 1,77,779 and Tumakuru with 1,20,158.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday urged people to resolve to make 2022 a healthy and COVID-19 free year.

"Our government has taken various measures for protection against COVID-19. As a result, the situation in the state is better compared to other states. We need scientific thought, involve the people and improve the health of our infrastructure. Our government is working meticulously in this regard," he said.

"The Health Department has been fully equipped to face the challenge. Medical infrastructure has been ramped up. Measures like strict vigil at border areas of the state, compulsory RT-PCR test report, double dose vaccination for those entering the state and contact tracing of the patients have been implemented. Care is being taken to ensure that the control measures do not affect the economy," Bommai added.

With IANS and PTI inputs