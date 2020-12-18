Karnataka schools get ready to reopen from Jan 1 for Classes 10 and 12

On the recommendation of Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee, schools in Karnataka are set to resume classes from Jan 1

news Education

Schools in Karnataka are gearing up to resume regular classes for 10th and 12th standards from January 1 and classes 9 and 11 from January 15 following the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee's (K-TAC) recommendation to reopen schools closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Leader of the Opposition as well as the Left parties have hailed the K-TAC's move to resume classes in schools.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Leader of the Opposition and and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he was impressed with the state's measures in curbing the Covid-19 cases.

"I welcome the state government's decision to reopen schools as it is the right time to do so since the positive cases have declined considerably," he said.

Siddaramaiah, however, cautioned that the state should roll back its decision if the number of infections go up in future.

"It is the same K-TAC that is assessing that the second wave might be sweeping across the state in February and March, so, the state government should be careful enough to take steps keeping these scenarios also in mind," he said.

The Communist Party of India's state unit welcomed the K-TAC's recommendations and stated in its statement that it will give much relief to the rural and urban poor students who lack facilities for on-line classes.

"Many urban poor and rural students are facing the threat of losing the academic year due to lack of facilities. Once schools reopen, these students will be able to make up for losses," the CPI said.

"Our demand is that schools must reopen from kindergarten itself. Let there be no staggered reopening," the CPI stated.

Attacking the state government, the CPI quipped that when a child can accompany the parents to a shopping mall or theatre, why can't he/she be allowed to study in schools?

"Why the disparity and for whose benefit is it?" the CPI questioned.

The K-TAC gave this recommendation after holding a meeting in which issues over the reopening dates were discussed. The meeting was also attended by the Education Minister and department officials.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that prior to reopening, the dates will be discussed with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and will be finalised after framing the Standard Operating Procedure.