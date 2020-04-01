Karnataka says two and four wheelers banned on roads during lockdown, will be seized

The post comes when another 14 days are left to go for the lockdown to come to an end.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka police has warned that all two-wheelers and four-wheelers that ply on the roads will be seized during the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a tweet, the official handle of the police chief of the state, said, ”This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation.”

The tweet comes when another 14 days are remaining for the lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to end.

The tweet drew several responses from the public, with many asking if those who have already been exempted or those carrying passes can use their vehicles.

Already police in many districts in the state, including Bengaluru, had started seizing bikes when they suspected that motorists were out on the streets for flimsy reasons.

"Here, we gave the order two days ago. We have already seized 5200 vehicles. Walk to your grocery store, don't use a vehicle," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told TNM.

While government officials have previously warned against taking walks outside during the lockdown period, police officials are now encouraging residents to walk to local shops.