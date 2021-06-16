Karnataka says CET not an admission criterion for BSc courses

The idea was considered after II PUC examinations were cancelled, but it was dropped following a discussion involving Vice-Chancellors of universities in the state.

The performance in the Common Entrance Test (CET) will not be a criterion for admission to Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, said on Tuesday, June 15.

In a press release issued after chairing a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of universities, the minister clarified that in view of the cancellation of the II PUC examination earlier, the Department of Higher Education had been considering the idea of using CET performance as the parameter for BSc admission. However, many second-year pre-university (II PU) and college principals had reportedly brought to notice that candidates aspiring to pursue pure sciences did not prepare for CET this academic year, and it would be unfair to expect them to start preparations now.

Apart from this, matters related to finding ways to accommodate a higher number of students in degree courses, implementation of e-Office software, were also discussed, the release said. Discussions regarding conducting the pending semester exams due to COVID-19 were also held in the meeting.

Varsities have been directed to start undergraduate courses from the current academic year, as per the New Education Policy (NEP) in order to accommodate the increased number of students. “This year the number of students seeking admission will increase as the 2nd PUC examination is canceled. If the universities start 4-year undergraduate courses, that will help to accommodate more students and it is also an opportunity at the right time for varsities to initiate this,” Narayan said in an address to the media.

The Unified University College Management System, a web portal-based software developed by the Department of e-Office, has been given permission to go on trial from June 25 and institutes have been asked to be ready with the system by July 15. Vice-Chancellors of universities were told to correspond with the government through the e-Office portal.

Additionally, the statement read that the calendar of academic activities for the next two years has already been set earlier, and the VCs have been asked to begin admission for the first-year degree courses in the first week of October, as per schedule.