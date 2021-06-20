Karnataka’s vaccine drive for those travelling abroad to begin on June 22 in Bengaluru

The second vaccination drive by the Karnataka government will include students and professionals who are travelling abroad, and sportspersons travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics.

news COVID-19 Vaccine

The vaccination drive for students and professionals who are travelling abroad, and sportspersons travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics will start from June 22 (Tuesday) at Bengaluru City University Campus, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also the state COVID-19 Task Force head. Beneficiaries in this category will receive their second dose 28 days after receiving the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, a statement from his office informed.

As per the statement from Deputy CM’s office, East Zone Health Officer Dr Siddapaji has been identified as the competent authority within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits to verify the documents of those who come to get their jabs. “He will also examine the information received from the beneficiaries in the Self Declaration Certificate Form, Annexure-4, and issue the validation letters. This validation certificate needs to be uploaded to the Co-Win portal to get vaccinated,” the statement read. Additionally, beneficiaries who had not provided their passport number while receiving the first COVID-19 vaccine dose are expected to submit the vaccination declaration through Annexure-5 to get inoculated with the second dose (Annexure-4 is the self-declaration form while Annexure-5 is the one certified and authorised by the BBMP officials).

This is the second such drive being arranged for the students and employees going abroad. The first drive was conducted at the same venue during the first week of June and around 1,500 people got vaccinated. A two-day vaccination camp was organised for over 2,000 sportspersons of Karnataka at Sri Kanteerava Stadium on June 10 and 11.

On June 15, the state government revised the standard operating procedure (SOP) in keeping with guidelines issued by the Union government, allowing the beneficiaries with authorised eligibility certificates from BBMP to take their second shot 28 days after the first one. The circular stated that the Deputy Commissioners will act as the competent authority for this designated vaccination in all districts, with eight zonal commissioners taking this up within BBMP limits.