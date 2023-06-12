Karnataka’s Shakti scheme to provide free bus travel to over 41 lakh women daily

In Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) alone, the annual cost is expected to be Rs 770.16 crores with 10.86 lakh women beneficiaries.

news News

The implementation of the Shakti Scheme in Karnataka is set to benefit more than 41.8 lakh women passengers on a daily basis, as they will now have access to free bus travel. The initiative, which excludes air-conditioned and sleeper buses, covers all buses operated by Karnataka's Road Transport Corporations (RTC) across the state. The scheme also reserves 50% of bus seats for male passengers.

The state exchequer is expected to bear an annual cost of approximately Rs 4,051.56 crore for the Shakti Scheme, with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) alone accounting for Rs 770.16 crore. In BMTC, around 10.86 lakh women passengers are estimated to benefit from the scheme. Furthermore, the scheme has been extended to include transgender persons, and smart cards for free travel will be issued within the next three months. On the very first day of the scheme becoming functional, 5,71,023 women availed the free bus service till 12 am on June 12, out of which BMTC had the highest ridership with 2,01,215 passengers. The overall ticket value was estimated to be Rs 1,40,22,878.

To avail of the scheme, beneficiaries can apply for a smart card through the Sevasindhu portal, with the application process commencing from June 15. Until then, women and transgender persons can present any valid government photo ID card with a residential address to avail the free bus service. Additionally, the RTC has plans to augment its bus fleet with an additional 1894 buses in 2023.

On Sunday, June 11, the Congress government in Karnataka fulfilled one of its election promises by launching the Shakti scheme. The inaugural event took place at the Kempegowda Bus Terminal in Bengaluru, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar distributing zero-value tickets to five women passengers as part of the ceremony.