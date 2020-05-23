Karnataka’s health infrastructure to be upgraded using funds from Smart Cities Mission

Smart Cities Mission will focus on strengthening health infrastructure, providing medical equipment, and developing information technology solutions in light of the pandemic.

The Centre has announced that they will use the funds for the Smart Cities Mission to equip Karnataka with infrastructure to combat the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release, “Government of India’s Smart Cities Mission, which was set up to improve the quality of life of Indian citizens through local development and technology innovations, will work closely with the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka to enhance its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 in the State.”

The focus will be on strengthening health infrastructure, providing medical equipment and developing information technology solutions, the release said.

A meeting in this regard was chaired by Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare; with Charulata Somal IAS, MD, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) and State Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, Srinivas N, who is the Chief Engineer, Smart Cities Mission along with the other department officers.

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “The Mission has proposed to upscale its current projects to handle the COVID-19 situation, to upgrade infrastructure and equipment at district hospitals, and to procure ambulances and equipment.”

“The Mission also plans to use an Integrated Command and Control Centre model along with other IT interventions to upgrade the existing e-health system, and will be involved in the hardware procurement for an e-Hospital Management System,” he said.

The Commissioner added, “A detailed plan of action is being worked out in consultation with BBMP Special Commissioner, Health and with other senior officials from the Health Department.”

The release said that health projects already completed include a 30-bed hospital in Vantamuri, Belagavi.

Two parts of a trauma centre have also been constructed in Belagavi, while a 37-bedded ICU has been installed at Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru.

IT innovations include a Digital Nerve Centre in Tumakuru and a Smart healthcare centre in Hubballi Dharwad.

Two upgradation projects at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and the construction of an additional floor at Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru, have also been tendered.

The construction of a Trauma Centre in Tumakuru, and a 10-bed hospital in Vadagaon, Belagavi, is ongoing, the press release said.