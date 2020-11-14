Karnataka’s COVID-19 recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases

In Bengaluru, too, a total of 1,200 patients were discharged in a day, while 1,030 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a day.

Over the last few days, Karnataka has been reporting more patients recovering from COVID-19, outnumbering the number of daily positive cases. The state reported 3,443 discharges on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,18,392. On the same day, the state reported 2,016 new COVID-19 cases, putting the total COVID-19 tally at 8,57,928. A total number of 28,026 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across the state. On November 11, the state reported 2,881 recoveries and 2,584 new COVID-19 cases. On November 12, the state reported 3,368 recoveries and 2,116 new COVID-19 cases. "With 3,443 discharged on Thursday, 8,18,392 recovered till date, while 17 succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 11,491 so far," said the state health bulletin on Friday.

In Bengaluru, too, a total of 1,200 patients were discharged in a day, taking recoveries to 3,33,487. The city reported 1,030 new COVID-19 cases in a day, which took its tally to 3,55,245, including 17,769 active cases since the pandemic broke out in the state on March 8. With only three fatalities on Thursday, the city's death toll due to the virus rose to 3,988.

The number of containment zones in the city continues to remain at 18. The city has conducted 36,62,569 tests (as on November 12) so far, said the War Room bulletin by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for November 13. West zone continues to have more number of positive cases as well as recoveries, followed by the South zone and East zone.

Of the 781 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), 391 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 41 in Kalaburagi, 39 in Mysuru, 31 in Tumakuru and 24 in Hassan.

Out of 1,17,999 tests conducted in a day across the state, 26,760 were through rapid-antigen detection and 91,239 through the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) method.

"Positivity rate for the day was 1.71 per cent and case fatality rate 0.84 per cent," added the state health bulletin on Friiday.