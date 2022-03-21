Karnataka RSS leader says national flag can be replaced by saffron flag in future

Addressing a rally on Saturday, March 19, Prabhakar Bhat said that “we should respect the tricolour until it is replaced in the future.”

After Karnataka BJP minister KS Eshwarappa’s contentious remarks that the national flag may be with a saffron flag at the Red Fort someday, state RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has come out in support of Eshwarappa’s comments. Addressing a rally on Saturday, March 19, Bhat said that “we should respect the tricolour until it is replaced in the future.”

“In the last few days, there were issues about making the saffron flag the national flag. But who knows? One day the saffron flag may replace our national flag,” Bhat said. He also claimed that this “can be done,” since, before the tricolour, we had the British flag and a “green flag with a moon symbol” on it. He also said that the national flag can be replaced if the Hindu Samaj comes together.

Last month, after a group of students hoisted the saffron flag at college in Shivamogga during protests amid the hijab issue, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa had said that the saffron flag may be hoisted atop the Red Fort in Delhi someday. His statement drew flak from several corners, with the Congress saying the move showed the BJP does not have respect for the national flag. The party also led protests in the Assembly seeking the removal of Eshwarappa from his post. The Congress, led by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and state party chief DK Shivakumar, also held a ‘day-and-night’ protest in the Assembly, by sleeping in the legislative building.

The continuous disruption in the proceedings prompted Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to suspend proceedings temporarily.

