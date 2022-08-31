Karnataka Revenue Min says govt will fight SC order on Bengaluru Eidgah maidan

The Supreme Court on August 30 refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Bengaluruâ€™s Eidgah ground and ordered status quo on the land.

The Chamrajpet Eidgah maidan in Bengaluru is actually a "public property" and the legal fight over its ownership will continue in the courts, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday, August 30. His rebuttal came after the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo at the ground, which means that the court did not allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there.

Ashoka said that the government will abide by the apex courtâ€™s orders, but will continue to challenge them legally. "People of Chamarajpet and Bengaluru were eager to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at the ground, but the Supreme Court has ordered status quo. We will fight legally in the courts, in the days to come," he said. The ground, located in Chamrajpet in central Bengaluru, is currently under the control of the state Revenue Department.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Eidgah ground and ordered status quo, after hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka HCâ€™s orders permitting the ground to be used for Ganesh Chaturthi. Right-wing groups who came under a banner called the Chamarajpet Okoota Samiti had demanded that they should be allowed to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi at the ground that was traditionally used by Muslims to offer Eid prayers.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee asked the petitioners to approach the Karnataka High Court for the resolution of the dispute as to who owns the land. The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board challenging the order of the High Court.

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking the use of Eidgah ground at Chamarajpet.

Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkoota Vedike, a right-wing citizens' forum, that wanted to organise the festival at the ground said they will abide by the order, but will fight the ownership issue legally.

"After the Supreme Court order there is no question of installing Ganesh idol there (Eidgah ground), the government will also not allow it. Everyone has to obey the Supreme Court order," Ramegowda of Chamarajpet Nagarikara Okkoota Vedike said.