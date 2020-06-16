Karnataka to resume inter-state RTC bus services to Andhra Pradesh

The services will resume in a phased manner and in the first phase, buses will ply to popular destinations like Tirupati, Vijayawada and Mantralaya.

Coronavirus Transport

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume inter-state buses to and from Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday, after a gap of nearly three months.

The services will resume in a phased manner and in the first phase, buses will operate to popular destinations like Tirupati, Vijayawada and Mantralaya. The buses start from Bengaluru, Ballari, Raichur and Shahpur in Karnataka.

In the first phase, services will operate to the following routes:

> From Bengaluru to Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadri, Puttaparthi, Kalyandurg, Rayadurga, Kadapa, Proddatur, Mantralaya, Tirupati, Chittor, Madanapalli, Nellore and Vijayawada

> From Bellary to Vijayawada, Ananthapur, Kurnool and Mantralaya

> From Raichur to Mantralaya

> From Shahpur to Mantralaya and Kurnool

The buses plying from Wednesday will be non-AC (air condition) services and while 160 buses will run from Karnataka to different places in Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate a same number of buses to destinations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

"The buses will be operated from both states and we will be evaluating the next phase based on the response from the public," a KSRTC official told TNM.

Passengers will be screened at boarding and alighting points in main bus stands. "Passengers can book tickets in advance online on www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters," stated a KSRTC official.

Currently, over 3,000 buses are plying within Karnataka while inter-state buses to neighbouring states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are yet to resume.