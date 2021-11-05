Karnataka to restart physical classes for LKG, UKG from Nov 8

Classes will be conducted from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm and detailed guidelines have been issued to maintain COVID-19 safety protocol.

The Karnataka government has given a green signal to open Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes across the state from Monday, November 8. The Department of Public Instruction has issued a notification to this effect on Thursday. The order allows the LKG and UKG classes in all talukas of the state where less than 2% of COVID-19 total positivity rate is recorded. It has been ordered to conduct half-day classes from Monday to Friday between 9.30 am and 3.30 pm.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the recommendations of the technical advisory committee. It has been made mandatory to get consent letters from parents of children. The school managements have been asked to provide clean, hygienic drinking water. According to a report in Times of India, students below five years of age will not be required to wear a mask but will be made to maintain a distance of one meter. Additionally, if any student develops any of the COVID-19 symptoms such as, cough, cold or fever, the student will have to be immediately isolated and their parents or guardians will need to be informed.

In case the student does test positive for the coronavirus, tests will have to be conducted on all the other students and the school needs to be temporarily closed down, the report said. Days earlier, the Karnataka government had decided to reopen Anganwadis also from November 8. Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official said that the decision was made by the government on the advice of the COVID-19 technical advisory committee in September. The TNIE report stated that the anganwadis will be open from 10 am to 12 pm. It has been nearly 20 months since Kindergarten and Anganwadi centers in the state had been closed owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.