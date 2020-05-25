Karnataka reports 93 new coronavirus cases on May 25, two more deaths

The government bulletin said that 69 of the new cases are people who returned from Maharashtra.

Karnataka has once again reported a spike in cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state to 2182. With 93 new cases reported on Monday, the total number of active cases are currently at 1,431 while the discharged COVID patients who recovered are now numbering 705.

The state has reported two new deaths due to COVID, bringing the total deaths in the state attributed to coronavirus to 44. In addition, 2 deaths of COVID positive patients have been reported due to non-COVID reasons, as the patients passed away due to suicide.

The details of the deaths are:

P-1686 was a 55 year old woman from Bengaluru Rural district, who was admitted in hospital on May 19 reporting symptoms of- SARI (Severe acute respiratory infection). She reportedly died of Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on May 24.

P-2175 was a 43 year old woman who was a resident of Dakshina Kannada district. The patient was known to have had liver cirrhosis, and died on the day he was admitted, May 23. However, the lab report only confirmed that this was a COVID-related death on May 25.

Of the 93 new cases,73 are interstate passengers and a majority of these passengers are from Maharashtra. According to the information provided in the bulletin, 69 of the new cases are from Maharashtra. 4 people had international travel history, one person had travel history to Delhi, 2 people had travel history to Tamil Nadu, and 1 person had travel history to Uttar Pradesh.

The rest of the cases have originated as follows:

14 patients in the state have been reported as contacts of previous positive cases. Out of this, one case in Dharwad has been reported as a 2 month old baby boy from Dharwad. One person from Dakshina Kannada and another from Tumakuru the contact is still under tracing. One patient has been reported as a SARI (Severe acute respiratory infection) patient, and another as an ILI (Influenza like illness) patient.