Karnataka reports 6259 new COVID-19 cases, 2035 in Bengaluru

110 people succumbed to coronavirus in Karnataka on this date.

The Karnataka government in its latest bulletin has reported 6,259 new cases of coronavirus in the state, taking the total active cases in Karnataka to 73,846. Out of this, 2,035 new cases were reported in Bengaluru, taking the total active cases in Bengaluru to 34,021.

However, the bulletin has also noted that 6,777 people have been discharged after they recovered from coronavirus. The majority of recoveries were from Bengaluru, with a record 4,274 recoveries reported on this date, while Ballari reported second highest recoveries with 483 people recovering. The total recovered patients in the state so far is 69,272.

There are currently 634 people who are in intensive care units in Karnataka, while 322 are patients in Bengaluru Urban district alone.

However, the death toll to coronavirus in the state continues to rise, as the health department reported that 110 people succumbed to the virus on this date. This takes the total reported deaths attributed to coronavirus in Karnataka to 2,704. The majority of the dayâ€™s deaths were reported in Bengaluru, with 30 persons who were reported to have succumbed. Dakshina Kannada reported 13 deaths, Mysuru reported nine deaths, and Dharwada reported eight deaths.

While Bengaluru leads in the number of reported cases of coronavirus, other districts are not too far behind. Mysuru reported 662 new cases, Kalaburagi reported 285 new cases, Ballari reported 284 new cases, Belagavi reported 263 new cases, while Dakshina Kannada reported 225 cases. Eleven other districts reported more than 100 cases on this date.

According to the data in the latest health bulletin update of Tuesday night, Karnataka has performed 42,458 tests on this date. This consists of 29,488 Rapid antigen tests and 12,970 RT PCR tests. The bulletin however, does not have any information on how many tests per million this comes up to.