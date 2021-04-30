Karnataka reports 48296 COVID-19 cases, 26k+ from Bengaluru

The cumulative death toll for the state and Bengaluru is at 15523 and 6375 respectively.

Karnataka has reported a record high of 48296 new COVID-19 cases on April 29 (which appears in the April 30 bulletin), out of which 26756 cases are from Bengaluru alone. On the same day, 127 new related fatalities were reported from across the state with 93 patients dying in Bengaluru.

With this addition of cases, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 3,82,690. The cumulative death toll for the state and Bengaluru is at 15523 and 6375 respectively.

The positivity rate in the state for the day was 25.44%, higher than the last two days when it was 19.92% and 22.7% respectively. The state recorded 217 deaths on April 29, down from 270 on April 28.

Among other districts, Mysuru reported its highest ever tally of 3,500 cases. Tumakuru (1801), Mandya (1348),Ballari (1282), Kalaburagi (1256), Dakshina Kannada (1205), Bengaluru Rural (818), Kolar (845), Raichur (733), Hassan (709), Shivamogga (673), Udupi (660) were among the other districts which reported a high number of cases on the day.

This high addition of caseload comes even as shortage of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds are being reported from many places.

As a stop gap measure, in the coming days, 500 modular ICU beds will be ready in Bengaluru, claims the government. Further 11 maternity hospitals in Bengaluru will be converted into Transit Oxygen Centres for those desperately needing medical oxygen. 20% of 1200 COVID Care Centre beds will be oxygenated, the BBMP said.

The BBMP will also set up triaging centres too which will admit patients to be triaged by the physicians to assess whether they need to be admitted to the hospital or CCC.

Meanwhile the state vaccinated 1,62,011 persons on the day even though the state awaits arrival of fresh stocks. For this, the state government has said that they will defer the May 1 rollout of vaccination for 18-44 years category.