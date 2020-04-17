Karnataka reports 38 new cases, 9 in Bengaluru

The cases in Bengaluru and the Nanjangud cluster are rising.

The Karnataka government reported 38 new coronavirus cases on Friday taking the total number of cases in the state to 353.

This includes new cases in Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru, Vijayapura and Mandya and Mysuru districts.

While the state government is yet to trace contacts of six patients, it has traced contact or travel history to New Delhi for 31 cases. The one other case reported is that of a patient with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in Bengaluru.

9 cases were reported in Bengaluru, out of which, two new cases are contacts of a patient who had died earlier of SARI. With this, Bengaluru city has reported 85 COVID-19 cases till now.

12 cases were reported in Mysuru including 11 connected to Jubilant Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical company based in Nanjangud in the district. All of them are prior contacts of P52, the patient zero, or the first patient to test positive for coronavirus in this particular cluster. The state government has said that they are taking steps to test all the people who came in contact with him, which comes up to more than 1000 people.

Hosapete in Ballari district has reported six new cases of coronavirus. They were all contacts of P-141, a 47 year-old woman who tested positive on April 4.

There are three new cases in Chikkaballapura, all of whom were contacts of P-250, a 65-year-old man from Chikkaballapura who was admitted in Bengaluru. One of the cases reported here is a 9-year-old boy.

Mandya has also reported three new cases of coronavirus in Malavalli town. The patients are all contacts of P-171, a 32 year-old man from Mandya who came in contact with people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi.

Vijayapura reported two cases of coronavirus. The patients are contacts of P-221, a 60-year-old woman with a history of SARI.

Bidar and Dakshina Kannada both reported one case of coronavirus each, The Bidar patient, an 18 year old male, was found through contact tracing of people with travel history while the case in Dakshina Kannada is the first one to be reported in the district in 12 days.

The bulletin also reported a new case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in the state. The SARI patient, P-349, is a 64 year woman from Bengaluru. This case brings the total number of SARI cases in Karnataka to 22.