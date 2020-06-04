Karnataka reports 257 new cases of coronavirus, most are from Udupi

This brings the total reported cases in the state to 4,320.

The Karnataka State Health Department reported 257 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to the latest bulletin. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 4,320, of which 2,651 are active.

The maximum number of cases were reported in the district of Udupi in Coastal Karnataka. Udupi has reported 92 cases, all of whom are returnees from Maharashtra.

In total, 155 cases in Karnataka on Thursday are of those who returned to the state – 149 from Maharashtra alone.

The second highest number of cases in the state have been reported in Raichur district, with 88 people testing positive from the district. Of them, 30 people were contacts of Patient-2612, a 22-year-old man who returned to Raichuru from Maharashtra on May 29. Another 17 people were the contacts of P-2608, a 59-year-old woman who also returned from Maharashtra on May 29.

Nine new cases have been reported in Bengaluru Urban district. Mandya and Hassan saw 15 new positive cases each, Davangere saw 13, and Belagavi saw 12 cases. Other districts reported cases in the single digits.

Four new COVID-19 deaths were included in the bulletin released on Thursday. This includes a 44-year-old man from Gadag who was admitted with complaints of fever, cough, and urinary tract infection. He was initially admitted to the Gadag district hospital, but his condition deteriorated and was shifted to the Hubbali-Dharwad district hospital, where he passed away on June 2.

An 83-year-old woman from Davangere, after being taken to the hospital on complaints of chest pain. She was a secondary contact. She died due to metabolic acidosis and renal failure on May 31.

Two of the deaths have been reported in Bengaluru Urban district, who died on June 3. The first, a 65-year-old patient, was diagnosed with SARI. She passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The other patient, a 60-year-old woman, was also a SARI patient. She also had a history of hypertension and had diabetes. The patient had fever and vomiting, and passed away on the same day that she was brought to hospital.

The state saw 106 new discharges on Thursday, bringing the total discharges in the state to 1,610. Fifty-two people have been discharged from Mandya district, while 20 have been discharged from Udupi.

The state currently has 37,733 people under active observation for being contacts of positive patients. Out of this 21,838 people are primary contacts, while 15,895 people are secondary contacts.