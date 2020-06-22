The Karnataka government reported 249 new cases of coronavirus in the state, including 126 new cases in Bengaluru.

This continues the spike in cases reported in Bengaluru in the last four days. During this period, 554 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city.

On Monday, 42 cases in Bengaluru were either Influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients with no known contact or travel history. The contacts 51 patients are still being traced.

There are 338 COVID-19 containment zones in the city currently as per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) June 22 bulletin.

"Since the cases increased, the work is now divided among officials," Dr Lokesh, the special commissioner and COVID-19 surveillance in-charge from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also announced a decision to implement lockdown restrictions in areas such as KR Market, Siddapura, VV Puram, Vidyaranyapura and Kalasipalya. It was also decided to seal the adjoining streets, from where the cases are reported.

Monday's cases takes the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the state to 9,399. The current active cases in the state are 3,523.

Karnataka also reported 5 new COVID deaths on Monday, taking the total deaths in the state to 142. Three patients from Bengaluru and one patient each from Ballari and Ramanagara who died last week have tested positive for the virus.



The state has also reported that 80 people who have tested positive for coronavirus were admitted in the ICU.

Elsewhere, 27 new cases were reported in Kalaburagi while the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada reported 14 and 12 cases respectively.

The Karnataka government also released data that showed there were 1.31 lakh violations of home quarantine rules in the state of which 44.86% were from Bengaluru.