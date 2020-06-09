Karnataka reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in state

Yadgir district reported the highest number of new cases at 61.

The Karnataka government's latest bulletin on Tuesday evening states that there are a total of 161 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total active cases in the state to 3,248. The total number of reported cases in the state is currently 5,921.

There are two COVID-19 related deaths reported in the state on Tuesday. One patient was a 65-year-old man from Bengaluru who was diagnosed with an influenza-like illness. He had known comorbidities of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. He was admitted to the hospital on June 3, and passed away on June 8.

The second was a 17-year-old girl from Kalaburagi. She complained of fever, headache and breathlessness. She was known to have demyelinating disorder, a condition that results in damage to the myelin sheath that surrounds nerve fibres. She was admitted to the hospital on June 6 and passed away on the same day.

Out of the 161 reported cases on Tuesday, 91 patients are interstate passengers while 24 of the patients are international passengers.

District wise, Yadgiri has reported the maximum number of cases in the state with 61 new cases. This brings the total positive cases in the state to 642. The total active cases in the district are 550. Three patients had returned from Gujarat while the rest had all returned from Maharashtra.

Bengaluru urban district has reported 29 new cases on Tuesday. The total positives in the city so far is 522. The total active cases in this city are 204. Most cases in the city have been reported as contacts of previous cases. Four patientâ€™s contacts are still under tracing. Meanwhile, three others have returned from international travel from Kuwait, two patients were reported with influenza-like illness (ILI).

Dakshina Kannada district has reported 23 new cases. The total positive cases in the state are 210, while there are 118 active cases in the district currently. Twenty-one cases were reported from UAE, who came as international travellers. Two other patients have returned from Maharashtra.

Kalaburagi district has reported 10 new cases. This brings the total number of active cases in the district to 548. The total positive cases reported in the district so far is 769, which makes it the worst affected district in the state. The new cases reported have all returned from Maharashtra except for one patient whose contact was still under tracing. Other districts have reported single digit cases.

Bidar district has reported the maximum number of discharges on Tuesday with 42 discharges. Hassana district reported 28 discharges, and Vijayapura district reported 27 discharges. Chikkaballapura district reported 17 discharges.

There are currently 12 people who are admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The state has reported that 24,408 people are under observation for being the primary contacts of known COVID-19 cases. Also, there are 18,092 patients who are under observation for being secondary contacts. This brings the total number of people who are under active observation of the state to 42,500.