Karnataka reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, three more succumb to disease

The cases in Karnataka have risen to 2,418 and 47 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government in its daily bulletin has reported 135 new cases of coronavirus. This brings the total number of active cases of coronavirus in the state to 1588, and the overall reported cases in the state to 2418 cases. The total number of recovered cases in the state stands at 781 cases.

This goes against the trend which showed that Karnataka had an equal number of active and discharged cases when the lockdown was in full force and inter-state travel was banned.

However, cases reported in the state have since increased.

The state has reported that two new cases are from international travel, while a total of 124 cases were reported after returning as interstate passengers on Wednesday. This leaves 17 people who got the infection after contact with a patient.

Among the new cases, most cases (26) were reported from Kalaburagi district, followed by Yadgir with 16 cases, and Hassan with 15 cases. Bengaluru reported 6 new cases on Wednesday.

Of the 135 new cases, 124 people were those who travelled from other states to Karnataka. Out of these, 115 were from Maharashtra. The rest were from Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and Delhi. One person had a history of inter-district travel.

Among the international passengers who have tested positive, one was returned from Nepal, and the other was coming from the UAE.

Three people have succumbed to the disease in the state since Tuesday.

P-2301 was a 69-year-old woman, who was a resident of Yadgiri district. She had returned from Maharashtra but was brought to the hospital dead on May 20. She has tested positive for the virus.

P-1712 was a 49-year-old man, who was a resident of Bihar. He was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection. He passed away on Wednesday, May 27. He was known to have comorbidities of diabetes mellitus, and was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever, cough, and breathlessness.

P-2011 was an 82-year-old man, who was a resident of Vijayapura. He had been a contact of an earlier patient. The patient was admitted with complaints of fever, cough, breathlessness and chest pain. He died on May 26, Tuesday.