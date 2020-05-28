Karnataka reports 115 new COVID-19 cases, including 9 in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government in its bulletin noted that 95 out of the total 115 cases on Thursday are people who came from other states.

The Karnataka government in its evening bulletin for Thursday, May 28, has stated that there were 115 new cases of coronavirus in the state. This brings the total number of cases reported in the state to 2,533. The total number of cases currently active in the state are 1,650.

There were no deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. So far, there have been 47 deaths attributed to the virus, while two COVID-19 patients have died by suicide in the state.

Meanwhile, 53 people were discharged, after their recovery from the disease. This brings the total number of recovered patients in the state to 834.

The district which reported the maximum number of cases was Udupi, with 29 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada, with 24 cases. This was followed by Hassan with 13 cases, and Bidar with 12.

Bengaluru urban has reported nine new cases. Six of these were contacts of P-1240. One person tested positive after returning from Qatar, and another had returned from UAE. One person was reported to be a SARI patient.

Meanwhile, the cases being reported from those who have returned from other states remained high. Ninety five people who returned from other states have tested positive for coronavirus. Eighty five of them are from Maharashtra, which is the state with the highest number of COVID-19 patients. This is despite the government passing a ruling that interstate travel from certain states was banned, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Both air travel and air travel from these states is banned.