Karnataka relaxes rules: Theatres allowed 100% occupancy, pubs to open

Classes from 6 to 12 standard will be permitted to operate for five days a week with 100% strength in districts with less than 1% TPR

Karnataka government has passed orders allowing cinema theatres to be opened with 100% occupancy. The permission is applicable from October 1 in districts which have less than 1% Test Positivity Rate (TPR). The Chief Minister, speaking to the media, announced that only those with at least one dose of the vaccination administered will be allowed in theatres. Pubs in the state too will be permitted to operate with adherence to COVID-19 protocols from October 3, the guidelines said.

The relaxation of the guidelines is applicable to single cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, auditoriums and similar places. Pregnant women and elderly are advised not to visit these places, the new guidelines said. For districts with TPR greater than 1%, the existing arrangement of 50% will continue.

Classes from 6 to 12 standard will be permitted to operate for five days a week with 100% strength in districts with less than 1% TPR. ‘Intensive sanitization must be done on Saturdays and Sundays for such schools. If the districts have greater than 1% test positivity rate, existing arrangements will continue,” read the revised guidelines.

Pubs in the state will be permitted to operate strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour from October 3.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed with revised timings from 10 pm from September 25.

Separate guidelines will be issued for Dasara festivities and strict vigil would be kept in border areas, the guidelines read. The CM has directed officers to intensify the vaccination drive in Yadgir, Raichur, Kalaburagi and Mysuru districts.

On September 22, Health Minister K Sudhakar met with a delegation of film producers and exhibitors all of whom urged him to allow 100% occupancy in theatres. He had indicated to reporters after the meeting that the state will soon allow this. Release of several big-budget Kannada movies has been stalled, awaiting full theatre occupancy. The list includes movies like Badava Rascal, Bhajarangi 2, Salaga and Kotigobba 3.