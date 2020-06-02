Karnataka records 388 new coronavirus cases, highest per-day increase so far

This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 2,339.

A total of 388 new cases were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, the highest per-day increase in the state so far. The bulletin released by the state government notes that 367 of the 388 cases originated from interstate passengers. There are now 2,339 active cases in the state.

Udupi district reported an increase of 150 new cases. The district has 346 active cases. Udupi district officials told TNM that out of tests for 3,000 samples, results for around 1,000 samples were still pending; all samples of travellers who returned to the district. Most returnees tested are those who returned from Mumbai and Thane.

The district administration is also considering admitting patients in Karkala and Kundapura general hospitals to accommodate the surge in patients.

Kalaburagi has reported 100 new cases of coronavirus, which brings the total number of positives in the district to 270 active cases. As Kalaburagi is a northern district, most of the returnees are from Maharashtra, which follows the trend as reported by the Karnataka government that most of the cases being brought into Karnataka have originated from Maharashtra after the travel ban was partially lifted.

Belagavi has reported 51 new cases of coronavirus. Most of the cases are those who have returned from Maharashtra, two patientâ€™s contacts are still being traced.

Bengaluru Urban has reported 12 new cases of coronavirus, while Bengaluru Rural has reported three cases. Raichuru district has reported 16 new cases, and Bidar has reported 10. Some other districts have reported single-digit cases.

There are a total of 32,239 people who are under active observation by the Karnataka government. Out of this, 17,503 people are primary contacts, and 14,736 people are the secondary contacts.

The total number of discharges for the day is 75, bringing the total discharged patients in the state to 1403.

No new COVID-related deaths have been reported in Karnataka. The total deaths in the state remains at 52.