Karnataka records 12 new cases of Omicron variant, total tally at 31

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that three people who tested positive for the variant had no travel history.

Karnataka recorded 12 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Thursday, December 23, taking the total Omicron case tally of Karnataka to 31. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar took to Twitter to announce the new cases. In a series of tweets, Sudhakar revealed the travel histories of passengers. According to Sudhakar, five of the 12 cases were from Bengaluru and all of them had returned from the United Kingdom (UK). The cases included an 18-year-old woman, 31-year-old man, 42-year-old man, 21-year-old man and a 11-year-old child.

Apart from this, a 59-year-old woman in Bengaluru who had returned from Nigeria, a 49-year-old woman in Bengaluru who had returned from Denmark, a 27-year-old man from Mangaluru who had returned from Ghana and a 9-year-old girl in Mysore who had returned from Switzerland had also contracted the Omicron variant of Coronavirus. Additionally, three people, including a 20-year-old woman, 56-year-old man and 54-year-old woman had also contracted the Omicron variant. However, they had no travel history.

According to Health Department officials, they have been isolated and are undergoing treatment. They added that their health condition is being monitored. Meanwhile, five more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total number of Omicron infected patients in the state to 29. Telangana recorded a total of 24 new Omicron cases.

India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 7,495 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,47,65,976 (3.47 crore), while the active cases increased to 78,291.