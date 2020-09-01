Karnataka records 113 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, 27 from Bengaluru

Bengaluru has the highest COVID-19 deaths among all Karnataka districts at 1938 followed by Mysuru at 438.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka reported 113 COVID-19 related fatalities on Monday, one of the highest number of daily deaths since the onset of the pandemic. The highest number of daily deaths reported in the state so far is 148.

According to the bulletin, 27 out of total 113 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (12), Dharwad (9), Davangere and Mysuru (6), Ballari, Belagavi and Haveri (5).

Kalaburgi, Mandya and Shivamogga (4 each), Tumakuru and Vijayapura (3), Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Raichur, Ramanagara and Udupi (2), and Bagalkote, Bengaluru rural, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Kolar, Koppal and Uttara Kannada (1 each), were the other districts with fatalities.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

With these new deaths confirmed on Monday, Bengaluru has the highest COVID-19 deaths among all Karnataka districts at 1938 followed by Mysuru at 438, and Dakshina Kannada at 354.

On the same day, Karnataka reported 6,495 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of infections to 3,42,423. Out of 6,495 fresh cases reported on Monday, 1,862 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,862, Mysuru 405, Ballari 365, Tumakuru 316, Chitradurga 286, Dharwad 279, Dakshina Kannada 270, Davangere 257, Hassan 217, Koppal 200, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,29,125 infections, followed by Ballari 21,341 and Mysuru 17,949.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 90,043 discharges, followed by Ballari 15,974 and Mysuru 12,753.

A total of 28,95,807 samples were tested so far, out of which 43,132 were tested on Monday alone.

Among the tests done on Monday, 13,056 were rapid antigen tests.

Cumulatively, among the 3,42,423 COVID-19 positive cases, there have been 5,702 deaths and 2,49,467 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.