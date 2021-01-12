Karnataka receives 6.48 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine doses will be stored at the government facility in Bengaluru’s Anand Rao Circle.

Karnataka on Tuesday received 6,48 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, which arrived in 54 boxes at the Kempegowda International Airport. This is the first consignment out of the total of 7.95 lakh doses that the state government is expected to receive in the first phase of vaccine disbursal. The doses received on Tuesday will be stored in the government storage facility near Anand Rao circle in Bengaluru, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Health Minister said that the Serum Institute’s vaccine ‘Covishield’ has been approved by the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) and that the Union government has purchased 1.1 crore doses of the vaccine at a cost of Rs 210 per dose. “This is the cheapest vaccine in the world. Serum Institute of India in Pune is supplying the vaccine at a cost of Rs 231 crore. Karnataka will get 7.95 lakh doses of Covishield in the first phase,” he said.

Each dose of vaccine contains 0.5 ml and each vial contains 10 doses of vaccines. The second dose should be given 28 days after the first dose. The vaccine is expected to generate the virus’ resistance in the body and is safe, Minister Sudhakar said.

“In order to avoid misuse, the words ‘Not for sale’ are being written over the vial. Health warriors will get the vaccine on priority. All guidelines will be followed while giving the vaccine. Every person who is vaccinated will be kept under observation for 30 minutes after vaccination,” he added.

In the first phase, vaccines will be administered to frontline workers and the Health Department said that 6,35,986 healthcare workers have registered themselves for the vaccination in the first phase. Other than healthcare workers, police and Revenue Department officials with comorbidities will also be identified for vaccination, TNM had earlier reported.

The government has identified two primary storage facilities in Bengaluru and Belagavi for the disbursal of the vaccine to districts located in the northern and southern parts of the state. Apart from these two primary facilities, five regional storage facilities have been set up in Chitradurga, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Bagalkote districts in order to ensure that the vaccine disbursal occurs smoothly.