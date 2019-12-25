Karnataka rationalists to go for a swim, consume food during partial solar eclipse

Solar eclipse

On Thursday, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in many parts of India.

Rationalist Narendra Nayak announced that he will be swimming outdoors, consuming food and observing the partial solar eclipse, which will be visible in many places in India on Thursday.

This is in a bid to dispel misconceptions about solar eclipses which suggest that exposure to sunlight during that time could cause skin diseases and other physical harm.

Narendra Nayak is the President of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Association (FIRA). He stated that members of the Dakshina Kannada Rationalist Association will be observing the partial solar eclipse on Thursday at the Mangaluru City Corporation swimming pool.

"By swimming during the time (of solar eclipse), almost whole of the body will be exposed to the rays of the eclipsed sun. We have also decided to watch the eclipse using specially procured glasses and consume food during that time," Narendra Nayak said in a press statement.

The rationalist said that he and his like-minded friends will be swimming in the pool when the solar eclopse will be at its peak at 9:10 am on Thursday morning. The group has opposed superstitions and even during previous eclipses, group members had prepared and served food.

Narendra Nayak further added that interested public members are welcome to observe the eclipse at the swimming pool.

The maximum obstruction of the sun will be seen in Bengaluru (89.4%), Chennai (84.6%), and Mumbai (78.8%). The partial solar eclipse can also be observed in Mangaluru, Dindigul, Karur, Palakkad, Thalassery, and Kasargod, among other southern Indian places.






