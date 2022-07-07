Karnataka rains: Three killed in landslip, red warning in three districts

Four labourers were trapped under a landslide in Dakshina Kannada’s Bantwal district, and three of them succumbed to injuries.

news Weather

As parts of Karnataka continue to see heavy rains, three persons were killed due to a landslide caused by rains in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occured in Kajebailu village near Panjikallu in Bantwal taluk of the district, when the heavy rains led to a large amount of mud collapsing on a house in the village late on Wednesday, July 6. Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane confirmed to TNM that four persons were trapped in the house following the landslide last night. Of the four, one person died on the spot while three others were rescued and taken to the local hospital by emergency services on Wednesday night. "Among them, two persons died in the hospital. All three deceased are labourers from Kerala,” the police official said, adding that the deceased have been identified as Biju (45) from Palakkad, Santhosh (46) from Alappuzha, and Babu (46) from Kottayam.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Karnataka — especially coastal and northern districts — over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red warning in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada for July 7. The same day, an orange warning is in place in Shivamogga, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, while a yellow warning has been sounded in Hassan, Haveri, Dharwad, Gadag and Kalaburagi. The rains are set to continue, with the IMD announcing an orange warning for Uttara Kannada, Udupi Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu for Friday, July 8.

Earlier, on July 6, the IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over all the districts, with isolated extremely heavy falls in coastal Karnataka. This trend may continue till July 10, the weather watchdog has said. Over the next few days, heavy rainfall is likely to occur over north Karnataka districts — Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi and Belagavi — and south interior Karnataka including Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga.

On July 6, the IMD said that Castle Rock in Uttara Kannada district received 25 cm of rainfall.

With the onset of the southwest monsoon, most places in the state have been seeing rainfall, and the monsoon has been especially active over north interior, coastal and south interior districts.

The IMD also said on Wednesday, July 6, that there is an offshore trough at mean sea level from Gujarat to Maharashtra coast, extending to Karnataka. In light of this, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea due to strong winds.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru will continue to see cloudy skies and light rain. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 26°C and 20°C respectively.