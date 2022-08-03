Karnataka rains: 59 deaths reported in state since June 1

With heavy rains predicted over the next few days, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that rescue and rehabilitation work must be done on a war footing.

news Weather

As monsoons hit Karnataka early in June, nearly 59 people died and over 2,000 houses were severely hit or destroyed due to rains since June 1. The state government released official statistics on Tuesday, August 2, regarding the damage due to heavy rains in parts of Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of 11 rain-hit districts on Tuesday and took stock of the damages caused by incessant rain and floods in the state since June 1.

The authorities informed that agricultural crops in 3,499 hectares of land and horticultural crops in 2,057 hectares of land have been destroyed, while nearly 2,000 houses have been completely destroyed and nearly 4,000 houses were partially damaged. The number of livestock deaths stood at 99. Further, 13 districts in the state were affected heavily because of the rains, according to the report. The report also stated that 61 relief camps were opened because of the rains and nearly 7,000 inmates were housed there. Almost 8,000 people were evacuated from their homes which were either damaged or completely destroyed by the rain, according to the report.

Noting that all the lakes and irrigation tanks are full due to the heavy downpour since June 1, CM Bommai advised officials to take precautions to prevent breach of tank bunds. He also gave directions to officials to take up rescue and rehabilitation work on a war footing.

CM Bommai asked the District Commissioners to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed. Concerned officials were also asked to remain alert for contingency action in landslide-prone areas in Kodagu district, which was severely affected by rains and landslides in 2018.

(With IANS inputs)